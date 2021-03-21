Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,350,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after buying an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSOD opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

