Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,599 shares of company stock worth $40,859. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,418,000 after buying an additional 331,081 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after buying an additional 203,780 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,609,208 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

