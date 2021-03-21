Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,090 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 438,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

