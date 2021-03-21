Cortex Market Cap Hits $66.61 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Cortex has a total market cap of $66.61 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00646453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

