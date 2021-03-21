CoTrader Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,422.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. CoTrader has a market cap of $3.48 million and $63,422.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00644663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023623 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

