COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $331,858.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00644964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00023588 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

