COVER Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $3.73 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.45 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for $636.26 or 0.01107116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00748618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,426 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

