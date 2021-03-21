Covesting (COV) Market Cap Reaches $9.11 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 52.3% against the dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $126,881.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00051492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00651654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.