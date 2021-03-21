Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 246.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $95.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

