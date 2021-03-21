Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Crane worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crane by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

