Cream (CRM) Market Cap Tops $52,221.81

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 46% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Cream has a market capitalization of $52,221.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,851.46 or 0.99949397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00383348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00286037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.57 or 0.00707616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00073901 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.