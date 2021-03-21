Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.18 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for about $118.72 or 0.00206066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $73.18 million and $2.65 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00460371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00140646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00714023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

