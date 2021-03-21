Cred (LBA) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.10 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $2.84 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00050973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.89 or 0.00641936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

