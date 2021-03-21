Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Catalent worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

CTLT stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

