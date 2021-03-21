Credit Suisse AG Has $21.58 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Pool worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $340.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.12 and a 200-day moving average of $343.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.