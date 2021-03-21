Credit Suisse AG Sells 185,316 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of PPL worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.