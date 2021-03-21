Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00011804 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $7.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,471.18 or 0.99938556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

