Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0969 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $990,227.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

