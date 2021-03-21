Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.37. 7,503,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.