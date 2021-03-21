Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.38 ($3.81).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 375.40 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.80 ($5.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £964.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.40.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

