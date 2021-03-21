Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 856,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

