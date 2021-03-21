Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.84 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Criteo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

