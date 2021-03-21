Critical Analysis: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) versus Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 6 0 2.86 Occidental Petroleum 4 9 9 0 2.23

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential downside of 24.27%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.11% 1.65% 1.56% Occidental Petroleum -76.17% -15.55% -2.82%

Risk & Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $848.30 million 0.46 $70.10 million $1.20 17.93 Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 1.23 -$667.00 million $1.45 19.38

Hess Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hess Midstream pays out 149.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Occidental Petroleum on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

