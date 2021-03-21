Critical Survey: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) versus GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares eHealth and GoHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $506.20 million 3.33 $66.89 million $3.50 18.57 GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth 12.59% 11.13% 8.95% GoHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for eHealth and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 3 9 0 2.75 GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91

eHealth presently has a consensus price target of $118.69, indicating a potential upside of 82.58%. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 71.30%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than GoHealth.

Summary

eHealth beats GoHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include medicare advantage, medicare supplement, and medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance ecommerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com

