CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Up 4.1% This Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 73.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $57.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,885,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,858,704 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

