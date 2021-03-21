Crown (CRW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $50,111.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $50,111.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,355.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.92 or 0.00913451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.11 or 0.00350643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00032669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,815,330 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.