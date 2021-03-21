Crust Price Tops $46.31 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Crust has a market cap of $75.21 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $46.31 or 0.00079913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

