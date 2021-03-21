Cryptobuyer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,914.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $666,520.79 and approximately $5,914.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.