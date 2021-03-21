Cryptocean (CRON) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $21,168.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00050746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023665 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.