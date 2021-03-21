CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $1.69 million and $567.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00459672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00063927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00141484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00697220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.