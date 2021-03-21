CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Up 2.8% This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $6,100.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

