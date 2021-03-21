CryptoPing Market Capitalization Reaches $2.60 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 51% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00459774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00141516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00703751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

