CryptoTask Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.33 million and $319,678.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,470,613 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

CryptoTask Coin Trading

