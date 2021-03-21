CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of CubeSmart worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

