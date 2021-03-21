Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits Market Cap of $670.03 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $670.03 million and approximately $140.06 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,457,223,521 coins and its circulating supply is 251,458,634 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

