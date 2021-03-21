CustomContractNetwork (CCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $74.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 1,493.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $473,226.74 and $74.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00341654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

