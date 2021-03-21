CUTcoin Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $28.19 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,137,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,137,033 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

