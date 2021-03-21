cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $862,156.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $49.73 million and $862,156.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $4,973.11 or 0.08563151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00460597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00057053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.62 or 0.00707044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

