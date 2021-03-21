CWV Chain Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $14,478.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00461655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00140269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00057387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00707181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

