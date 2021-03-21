Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.40% of Cytosorbents worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CTSO stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

