DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Tops $42.12 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. DAD has a market cap of $42.12 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.96 or 0.00646175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

