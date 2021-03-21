Dai (DAI) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Dai has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $205.48 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00050746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00032613 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,883,847,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,883,847,559 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

