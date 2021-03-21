Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Danaher worth $663,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after buying an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,258,000 after buying an additional 520,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.06. 4,698,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

