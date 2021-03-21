DAO Maker Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.47 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 105.6% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $132.04 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $8.05 or 0.00014021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00459163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00141983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00692329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00074441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

