DAOstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $147,586.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

