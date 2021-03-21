DAPS Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45,762.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $45,762.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00024465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,285,395,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.