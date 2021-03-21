Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $223.28

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Dash has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $672.97 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $223.28 or 0.00389247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026259 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.68 or 0.04736052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,034,515 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

