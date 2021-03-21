DATA Price Tops $0.0013 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $937,107.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00050857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.77 or 0.00646652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023482 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

