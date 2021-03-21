Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $22,794.55 and $98.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015516 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

