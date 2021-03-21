Datum Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Datum has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $351,478.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

